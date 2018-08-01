Home Nation

Assam NRC: Kin of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed missing from draft list

ASI Shah Alam Bhuyan, who was attached to CM Sarbananda Sonowal until recently and also his predecessor Tarun Gogoi, was shocked on not finding his name in the NRC.

Published: 01st August 2018 04:34 AM

People wait to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Tezpur on Monday July 30 2018. (Photo: PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Belying the Sarbananda Sonowal government’s fear of law and order problem following the publication of NRC draft, Assam has remained peaceful. 

The Centre had earlier dispatched 220 companies of additional paramilitary forces to the state. Fearing trouble, the authorities in several districts had enforced prohibitory orders.

However, the exclusion of many prominent people has raised questions over the process. Close relatives of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed could not make it to the list.

They included the family members of Ziauddin, son of Fakruddin Ali Ahmed’s brother Ekramuddin.

“Imagine I am the nephew of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed and my name is missing. We are worried,” said Ziauddin.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Assam Police, whose family members are engaged in protecting the integrity of the nation, has been left out of the NRC draft. ASI Shah Alam Bhuyan, who was attached to CM Sonowal until recently and also his predecessor Tarun Gogoi, was shocked on not finding his name in the NRC.

Shah Alam, who has been in the police service for 30 years, carried the tag of doubtful or ‘D’ voter until being cleared of it recently.

Yet, his name did not figure in NRC.His younger brother Chandu Bhuyan is an Army officer. The third brother Shilu is a commando in Assam Police and the youngest, Mukut, is a BSF jawan.

Shah Alam’s son Babul Bhuyan is also a BSF jawan.

Prof Omar Saaduddin Ahmed, the great-grandson of freedom fighter Bahadur Gaonburah, too, did not find his name in the NRC.

Gaonburah had participated in the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny in Jorhat and was imprisoned at the Cellular Jail in the Andamans.

