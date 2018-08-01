Bengal Dalits stage rail blockades to protest against Assam NRC draft

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Matuas, part of West Bengal’s largest Dalit group Namashudra, staged road and rail blockades across a large part of south Bengal on Wednesday to protest the alleged exclusion of Bengalis from NRC in Assam.

Carrying their religious flags and placards, they staged blockades at several railway stations in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts and accused the BJP of expelling Bengalis from Assam. Thousands of Kolkata-bound daily passengers were affected by the blockades.

The agitators also blocked National Highway 6 at Bagnan in Howrah district. They warned of intensifying their stir if the Bengalis were stripped off their citizenship, before lifting the blockades by afternoon.

“Today’s protest was just a token one. We will scale up the agitation if the list is not withdrawn. Larger protest programmes will be announced ahead of the Independence Day. We can feel the pain and anxiety of those left out of the Assam list,” said Mukul Chandra Bairagyo, working president of the Sarva Bharatiya Namashudra Vikash Parishad.

Originally hailing from southern and western districts of Bangladesh, the Matuas are a 50-lakh strong community spread across North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Burdwan, Birbhum and Coochbehar districts of West Bengal. They mainly came to India after Partition facing persecution in East Pakistan and later Bangladesh.

The Matuas are a unified voting bloc and can influence voting patterns in several Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

While the Trinamool Congress managed to woo them by giving tickets to several Matua leaders in the previous elections, the BJP is courting the community in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In response to the agitation, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh tweeted: “Taking care of Hindu migrants from B’desh is our utmost responsibility, which is as per the words given by our leaders during Independence.”

“Illegal immigrants (Muslim) 4m B’desh r changing our overall demography, socio-economics. Youth are moving 2wards Western Bharat in search of jobs since those illegal migrants are taking our places. But secular politicians r overlooking all these factors and shouting against NRC (sic),” he posted.

Ghosh had come under fire from several quarters for vowing to implement NRC in Bengal if the BJP comes to power. The state Assembly passed a resolution against NRC on Tuesday.