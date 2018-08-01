Home Nation

Does Maharashtra government intend to act against MII event organisers for fire, asks High Court

The blaze had engulfed the stage at the cultural event at Girgaum Chowpatty seafront where a string of film celebrities and political leaders were present as part of the high-profile investment meet.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay HC. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court today asked the Maharashtra government if it plans to take action against the organisers and contractors of the 2016 'Make in India' Investment Meet at the Girgaum beach here, where a massive fire had caused considerable damage.

The blaze had engulfed the stage at the cultural event at Girgaum Chowpatty seafront where a string of film celebrities and political leaders were present as part of the high-profile investment meet.

In an order in June this year, the high court had held that the function caused considerable destruction and damage to the Girgaum Chowpatty beach.

A division bench of justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla today noted that according to the report of the Chief Fire Officer, the Fire Brigade department, the combustible material was placed near the stage which resulted in the blaze.

"In view of this report, we want to know from the state government if it proposes to initiate action against the organisers and contractors of the function.

The government shall let us know of its decision within three weeks," Justice Oka said.

Enormous damage was caused to the beach due to the fire, he added.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation raising concerns of soil erosion caused at the beach due to the erection of structures for functions and rallies held there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Make in India Bombay High Court Investment Meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century