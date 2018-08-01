Does Maharashtra government intend to act against MII event organisers for fire, asks High Court

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court today asked the Maharashtra government if it plans to take action against the organisers and contractors of the 2016 'Make in India' Investment Meet at the Girgaum beach here, where a massive fire had caused considerable damage.

The blaze had engulfed the stage at the cultural event at Girgaum Chowpatty seafront where a string of film celebrities and political leaders were present as part of the high-profile investment meet.

In an order in June this year, the high court had held that the function caused considerable destruction and damage to the Girgaum Chowpatty beach.

A division bench of justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla today noted that according to the report of the Chief Fire Officer, the Fire Brigade department, the combustible material was placed near the stage which resulted in the blaze.

"In view of this report, we want to know from the state government if it proposes to initiate action against the organisers and contractors of the function.

The government shall let us know of its decision within three weeks," Justice Oka said.

Enormous damage was caused to the beach due to the fire, he added.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation raising concerns of soil erosion caused at the beach due to the erection of structures for functions and rallies held there.