Home Nation

Eight members of banned Maoist outfit People's Liberation Front of India arrested

The security personnel recovered a country-made carbine machine gun, a double-barrelled gun, two cartridges of 12 bore, seven ammunition of 9 mm pistol, five mobile phones and other articles.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Prison

For representational purposes

By PTI

JHARKHAND: Eight members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a Maoist outfit, were arrested today from Khunti district, police said.

A joint team comprising police and CRPF personnel captured the eight from Kulburu jungle under Arki police station area and seized arms and ammunition.

After noticing the raiding security personnel, the Maoists tried to flee but were chased and nabbed, district SP Ashwini Kumar Sinha told newsmen here.

Their chief, area commander Deet Nag, had been there but left the spot along with a woman friend before the arrival of the force.

The security personnel recovered a country-made carbine machine gun, a double-barrelled gun, two cartridges of 12 bore, seven ammunition of 9 mm pistol, five mobile phones and other articles, Sinha said.

A jungle boot was also found from the spot, he said adding that the arrested men said it belonged to another Area Commander Noel Sandi Purty.

Purty was an accused in the Kochang gang rape case.

Five women working with an NGO had gone to Kochang village under Arki police station area to raise awareness on migration and human trafficking on June 19, when they were abducted later gang-raped at gunpoint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PLFI CRPF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century