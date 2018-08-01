Eight members of banned Maoist outfit People's Liberation Front of India arrested

By PTI

JHARKHAND: Eight members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a Maoist outfit, were arrested today from Khunti district, police said.

A joint team comprising police and CRPF personnel captured the eight from Kulburu jungle under Arki police station area and seized arms and ammunition.

After noticing the raiding security personnel, the Maoists tried to flee but were chased and nabbed, district SP Ashwini Kumar Sinha told newsmen here.

Their chief, area commander Deet Nag, had been there but left the spot along with a woman friend before the arrival of the force.

The security personnel recovered a country-made carbine machine gun, a double-barrelled gun, two cartridges of 12 bore, seven ammunition of 9 mm pistol, five mobile phones and other articles, Sinha said.

A jungle boot was also found from the spot, he said adding that the arrested men said it belonged to another Area Commander Noel Sandi Purty.

Purty was an accused in the Kochang gang rape case.

Five women working with an NGO had gone to Kochang village under Arki police station area to raise awareness on migration and human trafficking on June 19, when they were abducted later gang-raped at gunpoint.