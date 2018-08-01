Home Nation

Election Commission to ensure all eligible voters find name in electoral rolls of Assam: CEC

Assam witnessed the publication of the complete draft of the NRC on Monday in which 2,89,83,677 people were included out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

Published: 01st August 2018 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

People wait in a queue to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Morigaon on Monday July 30 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election commission has asked the Assam electoral officer to coordinate closely with state coordinator NRC so as to ensure that all eligible persons are included in electoral roll during summary revision.  

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said all the 40 lakh individuals whose names were not included in the NRC had one month’ time file their claims and objections.

"The EC with its objective of 'no voter to be left behind' has asked CEO Assam to coordinate closely with state coordinator NRC to ensure that all eligible persons are included in an electoral roll during summary revision 2019," Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said here.

He said this way, the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2019, and used for the next Lok Sabha elections.

Once the decision on the claims comes, the final NRC will be published, after which the electoral roll in the state will be published on January 4, 2019.

Poll panel officials said the  registration as a voter was governed by three criteria — he or she needs to be citizen of India, above 18 years of age on January 1 of the year of enrolment and a resident of the Assembly constituency in which enrolment as a voter is sought. Officials said all those who fulfill these criteria would figure on the electoral roll.

The CEC said registered voters whose names figured in the NRC would remain unaffected. Voters who are absent from the NRC but get a stay from a tribunal or court will also continue to be on the electoral roll.

In the case of voters who are neither in the final NRC nor have challenged their exclusion, the Electoral Registration Officer will decide their fate.

Assam witnessed the publication of the complete draft of the NRC yesterday in which 2,89,83,677 people were included out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

Names of around 40.07 lakh applicants, however, did not figure in the document.

Rawat said this is a draft NRC.

"After this, in the next one month, all these 40 lakh individuals will be informed about the reasons why their names were not included. Thereafter they can file their claims and objections and after decision on the claims, final list of NRC will be published."

He said in the coming week, the chief electoral officer of Assam will give a factual report in the various aspects arising out of the publication of the final draft NRC.

(with PTI inputs)

