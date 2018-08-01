FIR against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for remarks against draft Assam NRC

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: FIRs have been filed against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Assam for her alleged offensive comments in the aftermath of the publication of draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The Dibrugarh district unit of BJP Yuva Morcha filed an FIR against her with Naharkatiya police accusing her of trying to fan communal passion and destabilise Assam. In Lakhimpur, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad filed another FIR against her for her alleged attempt to foment unrest.



After the publication of draft NRC on Monday, the West Bengal CM had warned of a “civil war”. She had alleged that NRC was an exercise against Bengalis and Biharis.



Meanwhile, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, comprising MPs and MLAs, will visit Assam’s Barak Valley on Thursday to take stock of the situation.



On the eve of the visit, Assam’s Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary warned that action would be taken against the TMC team if found trying to disturb peace. He also criticised Banerjee for her comments.



“The Supreme Court had monitored the updation of NRC. As such, Mamata Banerjee’s charges are without any basis. She cannot divide the people of Assam. The people are united,” Patowary said.



The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also criticised her.



“Mamata hatched a conspiracy to create unrest in Assam. We warn her not to make any attempt to incite violence,” AGP MLA, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, said.