FIR against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for remarks against draft Assam NRC

BJP's youth wing members has filed a complaint in Assam's Dibrugarh, after the TMC supremo reportedly remarked that expanding the NRC in West Bengal would lead to civil war and bloodbath.

Published: 01st August 2018 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday July 31 2018. | PTI

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  FIRs have been filed against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Assam for her alleged offensive comments in the aftermath of the publication of draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Dibrugarh district unit of BJP Yuva Morcha filed an FIR against her with Naharkatiya police accusing her of trying to fan communal passion and destabilise Assam. In Lakhimpur, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad filed another FIR against her for her alleged attempt to foment unrest. 

After the publication of draft NRC on Monday, the West Bengal CM had warned of a “civil war”. She had alleged that NRC was an exercise against Bengalis and Biharis.

Meanwhile, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, comprising MPs and MLAs, will visit Assam’s Barak Valley on Thursday to take stock of the situation. 

On the eve of the visit, Assam’s Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary warned that action would be taken against the TMC team if found trying to disturb peace. He also criticised Banerjee for her comments.

“The Supreme Court had monitored the updation of NRC. As such, Mamata Banerjee’s charges are without any basis. She cannot divide the people of Assam. The people are united,” Patowary said.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also criticised her.

“Mamata hatched a conspiracy to create unrest in Assam. We warn her not to make any attempt to incite violence,” AGP MLA, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, said.

  • Neel Gupta
    BJP are acting like Gods in Assam, while going against Supreme Court policy in Delhi !
    10 hours ago reply

  • Atanu
    Put this lady behind the bar. She doesn't deserve better
    10 hours ago reply

  • ashok kumar
    Mamata Bannerjee is a politician of great conviction like no other leaders in India. There is no other leader but her lead India as the next PM. Those political upstarts who file FIR at the batting of eyelids forget that everybody in India has right to express his/her apprehension.
    12 hours ago reply

  • Nitya
    Similar survey should be done inn West Bengal too. The state sponsored iiligal migration and politically motivated settlement into West Bengal for vote is a stark reality all along in CPI/M's era of 30 years and even now. I bet the illigal settler's number is even higher in Bengal.
    14 hours ago reply

  • sanjay

    Mamta Bannerjee wasnt revenge against BJP in center by creating unrest in Assam .. even if that means at the cost of lives of innocent people of the state. So much self centered. No wonder West Bengal is at the bottom of economic pyramid.
    14 hours ago reply

  • Kunal
    If the CM of an Indian state threatens civil war and bloodbath I think there is a case for dismissal of her government under section 356.
    1 day ago reply

  • Kevin
    Amazing !!! Arrest all Non BJP people. BJP thinks they are the only sensible people in the country. WHat Mamata Banerjee said made more sense. Where will so many people go?? All the years they have lived here, just goes up in the air !!! What were the BSF doing by allowing all those illegal immigrants?? There is something called humanity, which India is supposed to have in abundant, and is disappearing very fast.
    1 day ago reply

  • Kohonoor chaudhuri
    Looks like she can not handle now west Bengal and trying to divert public attention towards other province issue..
    1 day ago reply

  • Adarsh
    Due to protection of their vote banks they ready to make destruction among the people.Why they doesn't want to accept the truth.
    1 day ago reply

  • ajit choudhury
    She has failed to grasp the concept of NRC. Her own state is flooded with Bangladeshis. Instead of renaming her state as Bangla, let her rename it as Bangladesh and welcome all immigrants by removing all border checkposts and personnels guarding the international border.
    1 day ago reply

  • sunnajan
    In India some anti social elements are thinking of provoking war against humanity but they must have to pay huge cost' cause hidden enemies will act accordingly.
    1 day ago reply

  • MARUTHIRAM
    Illegal immigrant has no caste,creed and religion. It is expected that govt stop illegal immigration. We cannot tolerate this. A chief minister shouldnot support illegal immigration.
    1 day ago reply

  • Sudhindra Nath Ghosh
    Has she said anything wrong ? Amazing. To bring out draft NRC, Assam Govt had to deploy central security force with FIR simultaneously against her through BJP unit. Why to deploy ?
    1 day ago reply

    • MARUTHIRAM
      when a chief minister of an important state comments that a civil war may be there when peace prevails, it is a disturbance to the peaceful situation. In fact she tries to provoke the peaple
      10 hours ago reply

  • N Kant
    Peoples of west Bengal have to pay a lot for selecting her again as a CM. She will leave the state in such a position from where it would be impossible to recover.
    1 day ago reply

    • Ravi

      It's exactly right
      1 day ago reply

  • Rn NR
    Mamta Banerjee, said , she will do what she is expert in causing communal tension and bloodbath. West Bengal has its glorious past and Mamta has made it a hub of illegal migration and unlawful activities.
    1 day ago reply

  • Dinesh
    how she supports illegal migrants. our country people itself are dying with poverty, farmer suicides, unemployment. Rich arab countries are keeping silent, why she is much concerned about it. First develop your backward state and aspire to become PM of the country.
    1 day ago reply

  • RAMBABU
    Mamta Benerjee is Unfit to be a CM of state. She forgets that same when ever she wants to criticise BJP. Now she is aspiring to become PM of India Visualise an anarchist becoming PM of India and Fate of India in such anarchists hands
    1 day ago reply

  • karpakarajan
    hate speakers should be dealt seriously.
    1 day ago reply

  • Chelladurai

    Civilization war is to be needed to set right bjp nonsense talks.
    1 day ago reply

  • s kumar
    Mamtaji, didnt deport even a single Illegal imigrants, she is acting petty , she should not instigate native asaamese and put illegal imigrants in encounter, she is instigating muslims as illegal imigrants, can india take care of illegal imigrants when more than a billion is costing our native youths livelyhood and employment
    1 day ago reply

  • shankar
    Request central govt to save west Bengal from Indians becoming Minority in their own mother land.
    1 day ago reply

  • Captain Siddiqui

    Where is my country going?
    1 day ago reply

  • Balasubramaniam V
    To think Mamata is the CM of a major state like West Bengal and she could make such preposterous statements and get away with it. If this does not warrant booking her under treachery and sedition, wonder what else. If these very same comments were made by an ordinary citizen, the same Mamata would have either sent her goons or the police to teach a lesson to the offendor. It was always known that the law of the land, clearly differentiates between the high & mighty and the ordinary citizen. If mamata goes Scot free, it would only reinforce this thinking of the common man.
    1 day ago reply

  • Abhivadan
    Why does she want to keep illegal Bangladeshis in West Bengal ? just for the sake of votes, she is ready to destroy our own nation. Shame.
    1 day ago reply

  • Poda De
    Imagine how senseless can Bengalis be - their chosen CM talks on the possibility of civil war, bloodbath etc. merely because il-legal immigrants are identified to be deported.
    1 day ago reply

    • Sudhindra Nath Ghosh
      Ridiculous. In one hand they will deploy central security forces without expecting anything on the other hand they will register FIR. Someone should read her version with attention.
      1 day ago reply

    • GAURAV GHOSH
      Hello Poda, Indian Bengalis did not vote Mamata Banerjee to power. It is the vote of illegal immigrants in West Bengal that outnumber the Indian voters. Mamata knows that if illegal immigrants are thrown back to Bangladesh, Mamata will loose in next election.
      1 day ago reply

      • Anand
        Ohh.. Nice point Gaurav...
        11 hours ago reply

      • Trinath Penthia
        Exactly, You are absolutely right brother. I wondered why she is so obsessed with NRC! Now this is the genuine reason.
        11 hours ago reply
