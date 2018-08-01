Huge quantity of cowhide recovered from an slaughter house in Alwar: Police

By PTI

JAIPUR: A large quantity of cowhide was seized today from a licenced slaughter house allegedly involved in the unauthorised slaughtering of cows in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the police said.

The hides of 220 cows along with those of 82 buffaloes and 45 goats were seized from the abattoir at Govindgarh in Alwar following revelations made by an accused arrested in a cow slaughtering case yesterday, Govindgarh SHO Dara Singh told PTI.

During his interrogation, accused Shakil Qureshi revealed that a licenced abattoir at Govindgarh, being run by one Salim in partnership with Bharatpur resident Sattar, was involved in the unauthorised butchering of cows.

He allegedly told police the two also ran the business of selling cowhides at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Salim has gone missing along with his family members soon after the arrest of Qureshi, SHO Singh said.

Qureshi was arrested yesterday along with his wife, mother and sister-in-law for allegedly slaughtering a cow at their residence in Govindgarh police station area, the SHO said, adding that over 40 kg of suspected beef too has been recovered from their possession.

The officer said a case has been registered against Salim and Sattar and efforts are on to trace them.