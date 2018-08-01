Indiscriminate firing leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in Jalaun, Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Unidentified armed assailants shot two people including a woman dead and left three injured severely in Ata police station area of Jalaun district in Bundelkhand region of UP in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Those who sustained bullet injuries during indiscriminate firing by the assailants were rushed to the district hospital for medical intervention.

According to local sources, the incident was reported from village Sandhi under Ata police station area. As per the details shared by villagers, three unidentified persons entered the village past Tuesday midnight and started firing indiscriminately on persons found sleeping outside their houses. First, they targeted an elderly man followed by four others including a woman. Those who lost their life in the shootout were Azad, 55, and Jaydevi, 50. Both the deceased died on spot after the firing. Those who sustained bullet injuries included Zeeshan, Bhure and Bala Prasad. All the three were taken to hospital where Bala was said to be out of danger but Zeeshan and Bhure were referred to Jhansi Medical College in critical condition.

Senior police officials, including DIG, Jhansi range and SP, Jalaun, rushed to the spot along with a heavy police contingent. While the police officials claimed that probe was on to ascertain the reason for such indiscriminate firing by the miscreants, the villagers attributed it to local politics and personal enmity of those who were shot dead.

However, the family of the victims was in a state of shock and reluctant to speak anything about the incident possibly out of fear. SP Jalaun, Amlendra Pratap Singh said: "Probe has been launched into every aspect of the case. Police teams have been constituted to trace the killers the identity of whom is still unknown."

The SP added that a few suspects were rounded up by the police for questioning. Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against three unidentified persons under Section 302 and 307 IPC at Ata police station and forensic experts had reached the spot to collect the samples for testing and find out relevant clues. A few days ago, an incident of firing was also reported from the same village but it then there was no loss of life.