Monsoon session: Lok Sabha takes up debate on bill to create National Sports University

As per the provisions of the bill, he said, the central government has full authority and control over the institution which, therefore, will not be autonomous.

A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session. (Photo: File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill to establish a National Sports University in Manipur to promote sports education was taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha today, with the opposition raising concerns over its autonomy.

The Bill seeks to replace the National Sports University Ordinance 2018 promulgated by the President on May 31.

Moving the National Sports University Bill 2018 for consideration and passage, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said it seeks to establish the university in Manipur at a cost of Rs 524 crore to promote sports coaching and research.

Questioning the intent of the government, N K Premchandran (RSP) asked what was the need for bringing an ordinance for this.

He said a university has to be autonomous in character but the provisions of the bill defy this.

As per the provisions of the bill, he said, the central government has full authority and control over the institution which, therefore, will not be autonomous.

Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP) said this was an extraordinary effort of the government to promote sports in the country.

The discussion remained inconclusive and is likely to be taken up tomorrow.

The bill seeks to set up a specialised university, the first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.

Besides, the proposed university would also function as the national training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting best international practices.

As the National Sports University Bill, 2017, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2017, could not be passed, the government came out with an ordinance.

Among other things, the legislation proposes to empower the university to establish 'Outlying Campuses' throughout the country and also outside India.

"Apart from academic programmes and research, the university and its Outlying Campuses' will also impart training to elite athletes, sports officials, referees, and umpires and evolve as centres of excellence in the various discipline of sports," said the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

In order to make the university a world-class institution, the government has signed an agreement with two Australian universities -- University of Canberra and Victoria University -- for development of curriculum, research facilities and laboratories, among others.

