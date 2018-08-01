New life for 3-year-old Bihar girl trapped in 160-ft-deep bore well for over 29 hours

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: A three-year-old girl who fell into a 160-foot-deep bore well in Bihar’s Munger and spent more than 29 precarious hours inside was retrieved safe after a massive rescue operation on Wednesday evening.

Sanno, who fell into the open bore well while playing at about 4 PM on Tuesday, was stuck at about 43 feet from the ground due to a rock inside the hole. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were joined by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with police personnel and local Samaritans in the rescue operation that began late on Tuesday evening, said officials.

Immediately after being brought out at about 9:40 PM, she was rushed to the ICU of Munger Sadar Hospital in an ambulance kept ready at the rescue site. “The girl is fine. She drank water. She was sent to the ICU, but she may not need it. She is doing fine,” said a beaming Munger SP Gaurav Mangla.

Throughout the long rescue operation, traces of the girl moving her hand, as seen on a screen through a CCTV camera lowered into the hole of about 2 feet diameter, had kept the rescue personnel, her family and the local people optimistic and toiling all this time. The girl was also responding with a shrill cry when her distraught mother called out her name at the opening of the hole several times during the ordeal.

#WATCH: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue the three-year-old girl who was stuck in a 110 feet deep borewell in Munger since yesterday. #Bihar (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/FDm8bZ9SDk — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2018

“Oxygen was continuously supplied inside the narrow hole through a pipe hours after the girl accidentally fell inside. Biscuits and water were also lowered inside intermittently to help her sustain through the long ordeal,” said Khagesh Chandra Jha, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Munger. A rod was also inserted underneath to stop her from slipping down further, he added.

A part of the ground near the bore well was excavated and an L-shaped tunnel was dug up by using JCB machines in order to reach the girl. Lack of space for the crew in the residential area and rains had caused obstacles during the rescue operations.

Sanno was in her maternal grandparents’ house in Murgiachak locality of Munger town when she fell into the bore well. The rescue operation was aired live on local news channels and prompted prayers across Bihar for her safe retrieval.