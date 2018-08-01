Home Nation

No presence of ISIS in Jammu and Kashmir, only cases of waving of flags: Union minister Hansraj Ahir

Appropriate action under the law has been taken against those who were involved in cases of waving ISIS and Pakistani flags in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said.

Image for representational purpose only. (File Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No terrorist of the ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology, is active in Jammu and Kashmir and the extent of ISIS presence in the state was till recently limited to waving flags of the global terror group and Pakistan, Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said today.

There were eight such cases in 2015, 31 cases in 2016 and five cases in 2017.

"Till recently the extent of ISIS presence in Jammu and Kashmir was limited to waving of ISIS and Pakistani flags by some miscreants.

However, on June 22, 2018, four terrorists belonging to the ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology, were neutralised in Anantnag district.

At present no terrorist of ISJK is reportedly active in the state," he said in response to a written question.

Since the imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 176 people have been arrested for pelting stones, Ahir said in reply to another question.

Besides, there were 39 incidents of terrorist violence in which eight security forces personnel were martyred and three civilians lost their lives, he added. Fourteen terrorists were also killed in these incidents.

The minister also said 213 terrorists, including 86 local terrorists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. In 2016, 150 terrorists, including 33 local militants, were killed in the state.

TAGS
ISIS Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Pakistani flags in J-K

