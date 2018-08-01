Home Nation

Over 5,000 posts in lower judiciary lying vacant: Centre in Parliament

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the central government has been giving emphasis on filling up vacant posts in the subordinate judiciary with fair representation from minorities.

Published: 01st August 2018 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 5,000 posts in the lower judiciary have been lying vacant across the country, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today.

Prasad said the central government has been giving emphasis on filling up vacant posts in the subordinate judiciary with fair representation from the SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities so that they could occupy posts in higher judiciary in due course.

"More than 5,000 posts in subordinate judiciary are vacant now. But government cannot do anything. But we are giving emphasis that while filling up vacant posts, there should be fair representation from the SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities," he said during the Question Hour.

The law minister said the Narendra Modi government desires that judges from weaker sections first get experience in the lower judiciary and eventually become capable of occupying positions in the higher judiciary.

Prasad said based on the reports submitted by the arrears committee of various high courts, it was resolved that all high courts will assign topmost priority for disposal of cases which are pending for more than five years and priority should be given for disposal of cases pending in district courts for more than five years.

Replying to a question about the transfer of a judge, who was hearing cases related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the law minister said the government cannot interfere on a decision taken by the Supreme Court collegium.

However, he said, he will try to ensure that all anti- Sikh riot cases are expedited so that victims get justice.

"It is a matter of concern for the whole country that Sikhs should get justice. The Narendra Modi government is committed to provide justice to the Sikh community and hence had formed a Special Investigation Team immediately after taking over charge," he said.

Prasad also said the Modi government has scrapped 1,400 obsolete laws in the last four years and state governments were too impressed upon to scrap obsolete laws.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century