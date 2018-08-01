Rape convict escapes from courtroom after hearing verdict

By PTI

BARWANI: Soon after a court here convicted a man of rape and awarded 10 years jail to him, he escaped from the courtroom yesterday, the police said today.

Barwani District and Sessions Court Judge Samir Kulshreshth held Vijay Solanki (28) guilty of raping a minor and awarded 10-years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 7,000 on him, City Kotwali police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.

"However, the convict ran away from the courtroom soon after hearing the verdict," he said adding that Solanki was out on bail and produced before the court for a final hearing.

A court employee filed a complaint against him at City Kotwali police station late last night, Yadav said.

"A case has been registered and a search has been launched to nab Solanki," he added.

According to the police officer, Solanki had been booked by Rajpur police station in the district for raping a minor in 2015.