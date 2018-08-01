Sub-Inspector arrested for raping minor

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In an embarrassment to the Madhya Pradesh Police, the in-charge of a police station in Rewa district was held for allegedly raping a Class IX student at a private lodge for five days.

Sub-Inspector Mahendra Mishra, 45, was arrested on Monday night by a team from the Mauganj police station - the same police station where he was posted as the in-charge on July 21. Mishra was booked for rape under Section 376 of IPC, and other provisions of the Pocso Act. “The accused was produced before a local court on Tuesday, which has sent him into judicial custody,” Additional Superintendent of Police, Mauganj, Shiv Kumar Singh told TNIE.

The atrocity came out in the open when the 15-year-old girl reached the police station on Monday evening and told the police about her ordeal.