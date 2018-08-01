US export control: India hails exemption

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday welcomed the US decision to move the country into Tier-1 of the Department of Commerce’s Strategic Trade Authorisation licence exception.

This exception from the export control regime will allow the US to export sensitive technology to India without individual licences, a privilege hitherto reserved only for 36 countries, mostly NATO members or key allies like Japan and South Korea.

The announcement was made during a talk by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Washington DC on the importance of Indo-Pacific region. Describing it as a “very important change” in India’s status, Ross said, “US companies will be able to more efficiently export a much wider range of products to Indian high technology and military customers. India’s new status will benefit US manufacturers while continuing to protect our national security.”

The exception comes days after reports that India was planning to buy an advanced air defence system from the US to defend the National Capital Region and eventually other major cities from aerial attacks. It also follows reports that India, Vietnam and Indonesia might get a waiver from the punitive US sanctions against those doing business with Russia’s defence industry.

The US had been ramping up its military and economic presence in the Indo-Pacific region, mainly aimed at checking China’s aggressive posturing in the South China Sea and beyond.

Welcoming the US decision, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said it “will further facilitate India-US trade and technology collaboration in defence and high- technology areas. We look forward to the US side operationalising the decision at an early date”.