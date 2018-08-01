Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets BJP leaders L K Advani, Kirti Azad, Congress leaders in Parliament

The West Bengal Chief Minister is expected to meet leaders of 14 opposition parties and some NDA allies in Parliament today.

Published: 01st August 2018 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kirti Azad meet west Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee at parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee met veteran BJP leader L K Advani at his chamber in Parliament today and termed it a "courtesy call".

Their meeting lasted 20 minutes.

"I know Advaniji for a very long time. I went to enquire about his health. It was a courtesy call," Banerjee said after the meeting.

Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad also came to meet her at the TMC office in Parliament, followed by Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also met her.

"He efforts to unite opposition leaders are commendable," Azad said after the meeting.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is expected to meet leaders of 14 opposition parties and some NDA allies in Parliament today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee L K Advani Kirti Azad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century