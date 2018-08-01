West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets BJP leaders L K Advani, Kirti Azad, Congress leaders in Parliament

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee met veteran BJP leader L K Advani at his chamber in Parliament today and termed it a "courtesy call".

Their meeting lasted 20 minutes.

"I know Advaniji for a very long time. I went to enquire about his health. It was a courtesy call," Banerjee said after the meeting.

Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad also came to meet her at the TMC office in Parliament, followed by Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also met her.

"He efforts to unite opposition leaders are commendable," Azad said after the meeting.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is expected to meet leaders of 14 opposition parties and some NDA allies in Parliament today.