After NRC, Assam’s neighbours Meghalaya and Nagaland raise infiltration firewall

Hundreds of people travelling to Nagaland and Meghalaya were sent back from the two states by the police and a students’ outfit.

Published: 02nd August 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

In this Monday, July 30, 2018 photo, people wait to check if their names are included in the National Register of Citizens at a draft center in Mayoung, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) east of Gauhati, India. | (File | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In what was seen as the fallout of the National Register of Citizens’ (NRC) final draft in Assam, hundreds of people travelling to Nagaland and Meghalaya were sent back from the two states by the police and a students’ outfit. 

It happened despite the Centre’s assurance that people whose names did not figure on the list need not panic as it was only a draft and not the final NRC.

The police in Nagaland set up check-posts at all entry points to the state from Assam and also the state’s only railhead Dimapur to thwart the influx of ‘IBIs’ or illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. 

Apart from the Inner Line Permit (ILP) required to visit the state, outsiders are now also required to furnish documents to prove he/she is an Indian. According to official sources, dozens of travelers, who failed to furnish the documents, were sent back.

Ahead of the publication of the draft NRC, the Nagaland government had appealed to all organisations and village authorities to be alert to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants.

Confirming it, Nagaland’s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy told TNIE that the police were frisking travellers to find proof of their identity.

“We are looking for any document of identity, such as Aadhaar card, ration card, voter ID etc. We are worried only of people who are illegal immigrants. For the time being, we are only trying to find out whether they (travellers) have any proof of identity because we don’t yet have the details from the government of Assam,” Toy said.

In Meghalaya, over 1,000 alleged immigrants have been sent back from several check-posts by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU). The KSU set up the check-posts in three districts.

KSU’s West Khasi Hills district chief John Fisher Nongsiang said they erected the “infiltration” check gates “as there is no mechanism in the state to tackle influx”

Comments(7)

  • ashok kumar
    India is fast turning into communal gas chamber without any exit by BJP Govt. Its dictatorship is worst than Indira Gandhi's emergency.
    11 hours ago reply

  • Ninan
    Donald Trump is inspiring this country, he is the role model for Modiji and the rest of the brood.The refugees who came to India decades ago are being hunted after, victimized and the agenda of Hindutuva is being slowly accomplished.Was Bangladesh at whose birth we played a midwifery role a blot on India?What about the refugees who came to India after partition from Sindh and Punjab?Some of the tall leaders of BJP have been refugees.What about the Tamil refugees and the Tibetan refugees who settled in India after decades of living in India?Will Sonia Gandhi will be a refugee as well,BJP does not approve of her nationality.Now what about the Indians in Gulf,USA,Europe and Australia,South Africa and Kenya in Fiji?What is our concept of patriotism and humanitarianism?We need to make a choice between them.The narrow boundaries can not oppress human rights.We are driven by an ideology of Aryanism,of Hitler and Mussoolini. We are heading towards blood shed ,it is a product of BJP and the RSS ideology and practice in the Modi era. Gandhiji and other founding fathers of modern India will be turning in their graves.Surely this land need a different direction and a new renaissance to redeem itself from the bigotry and fundamentalism it has fallen into.God save India and Indians.
    12 hours ago reply

    • Atole_Naga
      According to your remarks looks like your name is not there in the NCR Draft hence this outburst....Relax!! You are not getting kicked out of the country...India still need to work on this. Had this thing been taken care off decades back ...This many count would not have happen as all.
      10 hours ago reply

    • Black Tiger
      People in Gulf, Australia and Europe have immigrated on valid visa, other than that PIOs in the other places were taken by the British to work in the farms and they are not illegal immigrants. Tamil and Tibetan refugees were taken because of persecution but these are illegal ones who have had political support to build a vote bank, these aliens feed on our resources take away our jobs and attack and plunder us. You would have read about the riots in Gurugram and more recently in WB. This has nothing to do with RSS ideology (don;t jump into conclusion - I m not a supporter of any of these parties). If Hindutva was the reason then then believe me most of the muslims in the country would have fled by now. So don;t assume things and keep a neutral stand and read the actual reports.
      10 hours ago reply

    • Roshan Naidu

      Dude understand the difference between Refugee and illegal immigrant. Yes, Bangladesh is a friendly country, but it does not mean we let illegal Bangladeshi immigrants eat up our resources and tax payers money. We are poor country and we have take care of millions of poor Indian's. Even constitution and UNHCR is for protection of refugees and not Illegal immigrants, who as per constitutions are criminals. So please don't use human rights as excuse to shield criminals.
      10 hours ago reply

    • Vikram Singh Rathore
      Illegals not needed go back.
      11 hours ago reply

  • Shekar
    GOOD !
    14 hours ago reply
