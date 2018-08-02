Home Nation

Ahead of 2+2 Dialogue, India-US hold joint military cooperation meet

A two-day Indo-US Military Cooperation Meeting began today as a prelude to 2 plus 2 Dialogue between the two countries scheduled next month.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

India-US trade

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A two-day Indo-US Military Cooperation Meeting began today as a prelude to 2 plus 2 Dialogue between the two countries scheduled next month.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lt Gen Satish Dua, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) and Lt Gen Bryan Fenton, Deputy Commander, Indo-Pacific Command.

"The 2-day 17th Indo-US Military Cooperation Meeting co-chaired by Lt Gen Satish Dua, CISC & Lt Gen Bryan Fenton, Dy Cdr, Indo Pacific Comd has begun today as a prelude to #2+2 Dialogue between the two countries scheduled next month," @HQ_IDS_India, the official handle of the Integrated Defence Staff, tweeted.

External Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would meet their US counterparts in 2 plus 2 meeting next month, a first such initiative between the two countries that will focus on strengthening defence and strategic ties.

India and the US were also working to have a joint drill of all the three armed forces of the two countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2+2 Dialogue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century