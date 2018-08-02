Ahead of 2+2 Dialogue, India-US hold joint military cooperation meet

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A two-day Indo-US Military Cooperation Meeting began today as a prelude to 2 plus 2 Dialogue between the two countries scheduled next month.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lt Gen Satish Dua, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) and Lt Gen Bryan Fenton, Deputy Commander, Indo-Pacific Command.

"The 2-day 17th Indo-US Military Cooperation Meeting co-chaired by Lt Gen Satish Dua, CISC & Lt Gen Bryan Fenton, Dy Cdr, Indo Pacific Comd has begun today as a prelude to #2+2 Dialogue between the two countries scheduled next month," @HQ_IDS_India, the official handle of the Integrated Defence Staff, tweeted.

External Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would meet their US counterparts in 2 plus 2 meeting next month, a first such initiative between the two countries that will focus on strengthening defence and strategic ties.

India and the US were also working to have a joint drill of all the three armed forces of the two countries.