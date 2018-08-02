Home Nation

CBI books Army officer over extra-judicial killing of a 12-year-old Manipuri boy

In July last year, the Supreme Court had handed over 41 cases of fake encounters to the CBI in which 86 people were killed by security forces.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs
By PTI

NEW DELHI: An army officer has been booked by the CBI in a case related to the alleged Manipur extra-judicial killings which are being probed by the agency on the orders of the Supreme Court.

This is the first such case in 29 FIRs registered by the CBI Major Vijay Singh Balhara, then attached with Assam Rifles, along with seven other uniformed personnel has been named as accused in the case pertaining to the killing of 12-year-old boy Azad Khan.

The case has been registered under IPC sections related to murder.

This was termed a case of fake encounter by a Supreme Court-appointed commission led by retired apex court judge Santosh Hegde.

According to the family, Azad was killed on March 4, 2009, the commission had noted.

A student of class VII in Phoubakchao High School with no criminal antecedents, he was allegedly picked up from his home before being killed, it said.

An FIR was registered nearly two months before the alleged encounter under sections of attempt to murder, arms act and other stringent charges.

"According to the security forces' evidence, the deceased was suspected to be a member of the Peoples United Liberation Front (PULF)," it said, adding that PULF was not a banned organisation, according to Manipur government.

Azad's family had said that he and his friend Kiyam Ananda Singh, who was a neighbour and studied the same school, was reading newspaper in the verandah of his home where his parents and relatives were present.

At 11.50 am, about 30 security personnel came to the house and dragged Azad to a nearby field where he was severely beaten up amid protests from parents, the Commission said in its report.

Parents, relatives and friends of Azad were locked in a room by the security forces but they could see through the window that after being beaten up, he was shot by one of the commandos and a pistol was thrown near the body, it said.

The version of family members was supported by relatives, it said.

The police had claimed that it got input of terrorists' movement in Azad's village to extort money from people.

When they reached they found two persons running through bamboo groves firing at them.

An encounter ensued for five minutes after which body of the boy was found and a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol was recovered, it said.

After hearing the deposition of Major Balhara, who led the operation, the commission noted that there was "serious contradiction" in his statement with that of other witnesses.

The commission noted that forces knew exactly where deceased was as they directly went to his home.

"It is to be noted that it has come in deposition that the house from which the youths started running is the house of the deceased. Therefore the fact that the deceased was in his house when the commandos first saw him and was not involved in any extortion of money at that time is established," it said.

The Commission also noted that it extremely difficult to believe that nearly 20 trained security personnel equipped with sophisticated weapons such as AK-47 and Insas rifles could not have overpowered or disabled the victim and were afraid of their security when he was running away from them and intermittently firing at them from 9 mm pistol.

Relying on autopsy reports, scene of crime details, witnesses' statements and statements of police and Assam Rifles, the Hegde Commission submitted its report to the Supreme Court calling it a case of extra-judicial killing.

In July last year, the Supreme Court had handed over 41 cases of fake encounters to the CBI in which 86 people were killed by security forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manipur killings Manipur extra-judicial killings Manipur fake encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century