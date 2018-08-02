Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Join mainstream or be ready to be finished, CM Raman Singh to Naxals

02nd August 2018

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today asked Naxals to surrender and join the mainstream or security forces were ready to "finish" them.

Speaking at the passing out parade of trainee constables at the Police Training School in Mana Camp area, Singh said that due to the action by security forces, the state was heading in the direction of finishing the Naxal menace.

A total of 526 constables, including 345 women, were commissioned into the Chhattisgarh Armed Force during the passing out parade.

"The state government has given a strong message to Naxals that they should join the mainstream. Either they should surrender or security forces are ready to finish them. Now there is no way left for them," Singh said.

He said that action by security forces had ensured that Surguja district had been cleared of Naxals.

Singh asked the tribal population in the state to support the government to get rid of Left Wing Extremism.

Addressing the function, the CM said that it was the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh that women will be joining the CAF.

Sops for police like construction of 10,000 houses and an automated kitchen at the PTS, which will cook meals for 600 personnel every day, were also announced by Singh.

He sanctioned Rs 1.2 crore for the kitchen and claimed that work on building 6,000 houses for police personnel had already begun.

He said that gymnasium facilities, currently available at district and battalion levels, would be extended to sub divisions and police stations as well.

Bulletproof jackets for police personnel will be procured every year while constables to inspectors would be given monthly response allowance to ensure they reach any spot of incident at the earliest, he said.

 

Chhattisgarh Naxals Raman Singh

