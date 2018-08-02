Congress approves two candidates for Meghalaya bypolls

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday approved names of two candidates for the by-elections to the Meghalaya assembly.

The two candidates, Jackiush A Sangma would be contesting from Ranikot assembly segment while Charlotte W Monin from South Tura seat.

According to the EC, the last date for nomination filing is August 8 and scrutiny of will be on August 9.

The ECI will use both Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the elections.

A valid identification proof for voter's identification will be mandatory for a voter to exercise his/her right to vote.

However, Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) will be the main document for identification.