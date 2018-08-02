CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh 

By PTI

RAIPUR: A CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) jawan was today injured in the blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place late this evening in a forest under the limits of Basaguda police station when a team of CoBRA battalion -- an elite unit of the CRPF -- was out on a `search-cum-area domination' operation, a local police official told PTI.

The team had set out from Sarkeguda. The IED went off when it was cordoning off a jungle in the area, causing a minor injury to constable Amit Dagar, he said.

Anti-Naxal operation was still underway in the area, the police official added.