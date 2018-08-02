Home Nation

Dalit officer denied drinking water by village head in UP

The incident happened in Ambawa Poorab village in Manjhanpur block, 167 km from Lucknow.

Published: 02nd August 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ambedkar, dalit protest, 2016 photo

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: A deputy chief veterinary officer was allegedly denied drinking water in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district because of her Dalit identity, officials said today.

The incident happened yesterday in Ambawa Poorab village in Manjhanpur block, 167 km from Lucknow.

The officer, Dr Seema, said today that she had gone to the village on the directions of the district panchayat raj officer to review developmental works.

As there was no water in her bottle, Seema had asked the village pradhan, Shiv Sampat Pasi, and village development officer, Ravi Dutt Mishra, for water.

She alleged that both of them refused to give her water as she was a Dalit.

She added that when she sought water from the villagers, the two allegedly gestured them not to give water to her.

When contacted, District Magistrate Manish Verma said, "We have taken cognizance of the incident after the officer lodged a written complaint. Superintendent of police has been asked to probe the matter.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dalit atrocity India dalits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century