Home Nation

Despite serving Army for 30 years, jawan left out from Assam NRC draft

Mohammad A Haq served the Indian Army between September 1986 and September 2016 as Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) before retiring.

Published: 02nd August 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Religious leaders and activists form a human chain in solidarity with those affected by the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the northeastern state of Assam, in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. | AP

By ANI

GUWAHATI: Mohammad A Haq, who served for the Indian Army for 30 years as Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) before retiring, is upset with the government for not including his and his family's names in the recently announced final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft.

"I served in the Indian army for 30 years. I am really sad that my name is not mentioned in the NRC list. I served the nation with commitment. I have legacy data of my parents. The investigation should be fair and friendly," Mohammad A Haq told ANI.

Mohammad served the Indian Army between September 1986 and September 2016.

He next hopes that the government will help him and his family.

The draft, which was released on July 30, left out nearly 40 lakh people in Assam, incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants. Since then, the Opposition has been at loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the issue.

The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.

The NRC draft features the names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the northeastern state before March 25, 1971.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam NRC draft Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century