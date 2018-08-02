Dissident AAP MLAs led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira declare Punjab unit of party as 'autonomous'

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: There is virtually a split in the Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the dissident MLAs led by former leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira today declared itself an autonomous unit and stated that it will now take their own decisions besides they also dissolved all units of the party in Punjab and further said that they will constitute the new party structure.

In a show of strength by Khaira today at the volunteers convention at Thermal Plant in Bathinda six other AAP MLAs attended it besides Khaira, thus out of 20 party MLAs now seven are dissidents including Khaira. The legislators who attended the convention were Kanwar Sandhu, Nazar Singh Mansahia, Baldev Singh, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Jagga Hissowal and Pirmal Singh. The convention pandal was packed to capacity and people were seen standing and still others seen coming in support of Khaira to attend it.

Khaira said the Punjab unit will be part of the third front against the ruling Congress and the SAD-BJP alliance. Khaira shifted away from AAP's sham slogan of Inquilab Zindabad to Punjabi Ekta Zindabad. Six resolutions were passed at the end of a well-attended convention of the party's volunteers. It was also decided at the convention to call a meeting of legislators in Chandigarh next week to chart out the autonomous unit's future course of action.

Sandhu read out resolutions at the end of the convention and sought consent of the volunteers. The resolution rejected the appointment of the new Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema and demanded that a meeting of all the AAP MLAs be called within a week and new LoP should be elected. Anothlution condemned the undemocratic removal of Khaira as Leader of Opposition and imposing a new leader. While another resolution unanimously dissolved the present party organisational structure.

The organisers and the MLAs present at the convention were also given a right to prepare a blueprint of the new party structure and to plan their district-level programmes, starting from Hoshiarpur on August 12. Khaira said they will kick off their campaign in this regard by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple. He blamed the approach of the party's central leadership for the AAP's defeat in the last year's assembly elections.

Without naming Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak, Khaira said that the central leadership had sent their two leaders who put the future of Punjab at stake and thus the party ended up in opposition. He alleged that these two leaders were still dictating terms in the state's affairs. Meanwhile, Sandhu blamed wrong distribution of tickets in the last year's assembly elections for the party's defeat. He went on to allege that the party tickets were sold and an inquiry should be held to find out who all were involved in it.

Meanwhile, 11 AAP MLAs have reached Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia as all the MLAs from Punjab were reportedly called to Delhi. Punjab Unit co-president of Aam Aadmi Party Dr Balbir Singh said that the MLAs and leaders who have attended convention at Bathinda are misguided and hoped that they will fall in party line in coming days to strengthen the party. He said that the leaders are marching on the road that leads to nowhere.

Balbir said that holding a convention under the banner of Aam Aadmi Party without consulting the state and centre leadership is illegal and the leaders must avoid such activities in future. He claimed that lesser than expected people attended the convention despite efforts made by Akali-BJP-RSS and Bains brothers and claims of around 14 MLAs attending the event also fell flat. He appealed to the leaders that they must come and talk to the party leadership and work for the betterment of state. He said that the people of state are marred by different kinds of mafias and AAP must carry forward its fight against them. He said that the MLAs and state office bearers have suggested the central leadership to take no disciplinary action against the leaders who attended Bathinda convention.