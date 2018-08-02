Home Nation

India welcomes US decision to designate 3 Pakistani LeT operatives as global terrorists

The US designated three Pakistanis linked to the LeT, as global terrorists to shut down the militant group's financial network and curtail its ability to raise funds.

Published: 02nd August 2018 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

terrorist attack on Taj Mahal Palace hotel. (Photo: AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  New Delhi on Wednesday welcomed the US decision to designate three Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives as terrorists. “India welcomes the announcements made yesterday by the US departments of State and Treasury in which three Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorists and terror financiers have been named as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDTG),” the ministry of external affairs said in a release. 

While the state department named Pakistan-based LeT commander Abdul Rehman al-Dakhil as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), the US treasury department separately listed Hameed ul Hassan and Abdul Jabbar, as SDGTs. Dakhil was an operational leader for LeT’s attacks in India between 1997 and 2001, while Jabbar was described as a “financial facilitator”  for the LeT who distributes salaries for the terrorist outfit. 

According to the MEA, “the announcement vindicates India’s consistent stand that internationally designated terrorist groups and individuals, including LeT and it’s front, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation [FIF], continue to operate from and raise financial resources with impunity in Pakistan, and use territories under its control for carrying out cross-border terrorism in India.”

Centre denies active presence of ISIS in India
The Centre on Wednesday denied any active presence of the ISIS in India, claiming that the lone ISIS module in Jammu and Kashmir had been eliminated by the security forces. Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, said no terrorist of the ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology, was active in Jammu and Kashmir and the extent of ISIS presence in the state was till recently limited to waving of flags of the terror group.

Appropriate action has been taken against those involved in waving ISIS and Pakistani flags in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister told the Rajya Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LeT terrorists India Pakistani terrorists US

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century