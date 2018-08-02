Home Nation

Jabalpur: Man kills his minor 'girlfriend' because she refused to talk on phone

He first attacked the girl's sister, following which she and two other sisters of the victim ran out along with their mother to save themselves.

Published: 02nd August 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JABALPUR: Enraged because she refused to talk to him, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed a minor girl at Tilgavan village in the district, police today said.

Amit Burman (22), the accused, was allegedly in a relationship with the 16-year-old victim.

Last night the girl, who lived on the outskirts of the village with her family, refused to talk to him on phone, police said.

He then called the girl's sister and asked her to persuade the girl to speak to him, but the girl did not budge.

Angered, Burman went to her house, said Rajaram Dube, Panagar police station in-charge.

He first attacked the girl's sister, following which she and two other sisters of the victim ran out along with their mother to save themselves, the police officer said.

The accused then allegedly stabbed and strangulated the 16-year-old girl, Dube said.

The victim's father was not at home at the time of the incident.

After being alerted about the incident, police rushed to the village and arrested Burman.

A case of murder was registered against him, the police officer said.

Jabalpur murder

