Kolkata Diary

A few days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s event at St. Stephens was called off, Kolkata Archbishop Reverend Thomas D’Souza has come out in support of the Trinamool Congress supremo, calling her “a leader of national stature who has conviction to take all together”. “Mamata Did

Published: 02nd August 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

Kolkata Archbishop supports Mamata
A few days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s event at St. Stephens was called off, Kolkata Archbishop Reverend Thomas D’Souza has come out in support of the Trinamool Congress supremo, calling her “a leader of national stature who has conviction to take all together”. “Mamata Didi has always supported us and she does it for all communities. She is the one who expresses courage and speaks at critical moments. Her efforts to work for objectivity and idea of inclusiveness have always been appreciated,” he said. “She supported us at critical moments. Mamata didi is the one who takes the side of truth with objectivity,” he added.

Incessant rains in city
Two cyclonic circulations—one near Sundarbans and the other at northwestern Bay of Bengal—have been causing incessant rains across Kolkata over the past week, causing waterlogging in some parts of the city. The Met department has forecast heavy rain in the state until Friday morning owing to a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and an active monsoon trough. The weatherman has forecast widespread rainfall in the state with heavy rain likely in most districts till Thursday and in the northern districts up to Friday. fishermen have been warned not to venture into the high seas. 

Kolkatans on alert after ATM fraud
Kolkatans have been alerted by a bank fraud at an ATM in Golpark area of south Kolkata, where more than 50 residents lost a total of J20 lakh through a small camera fixed above the number pad of the Canara Bank ATM machine. Most of the victims received text messages that certain amounts of money had been debited from their account. Alerted by the fraud, city residents are checking the space above the number pads of ATMs before entering their PIN number. Some are even clicking pictures of the space above the number pad to check for any hidden camera. 

Swine flu alert in city
A swine flu alert has been sounded across city hospitals after the first swine flu case of the year was detected recently. Hospitals across the city have been asked by the health department to look out for swine flu symptoms among patients and take precautionary measures. Kolkata being a crowded city, swine flu cases can spread rapidly across the city. Several deaths were reported in the city due to swine flu in 2016. Some 130 swine flu cases were reported in the city in 2009, and 10 cases were reported in 2015. More than 100 cases were reported across West Bengal in 2017. 

