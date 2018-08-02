Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh demands probe into mushrooming of fake travel agencies

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, the member said many fake travel agencies have mushroomed in the state, while only 1,100 are officially registered.

Published: 02nd August 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament, Parliament Monsoon Session

The Indian Parliament on the 11th sitting of the Monsoon Session. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A demand for investigating fake travel agencies operating in Punjab and illegally sending people abroad was today raised in the Rajya Sabha by BJP leader Shweth Mallik.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, the member said many fake travel agencies have mushroomed in the state, while only 1,100 are officially registered.

"The fake agencies are sending people illegally to foreign countries. They are seizing their passports and forcing them into illegal activities," Mallik said. Between April 2017 and February 2018, as many as 700 cases have been registered. People are sent to places like Irag and Panama.

Children are being sent to foreign nations in the name of education, he said, and demanded a central agency probe into the matter.

Another member Ahamed Hassan (AITC) raised the issue of "injustice" being done to farmers in the name of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

"Since inception of the scheme, overall area increased initially. But later the area reduced by 25 per cent due to delayed payment," Hassan claimed.

Insurance companies received a premium of Rs 4,383 crore from farmers and Rs 17,796 crore from the Centre and state.

Out of Rs 22,180 crore, only Rs 12,949 crore was given to farmers under PMFBY, just 58 per cent of the total allocation, he said.

Besides delayed payment, the government has made Aadhar mandatory for farmers to take crop insurance, he said.

Raising issues related to farmers, BJP member Vijay Pal Singh Tomar demanded the government make proper arrangement for procurement of kharif crops and storage facilities so that farmers get remunerative prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monsoon Session Zero Hour MP fake travel agents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century