Man-made floods in Bengal; DVC should consult state: Ritabrata Banerjee

Published: 02nd August 2018 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleging that floods in West Bengal were man-made, independent member Ritabrata Banerjee today demanded that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) should consult the state government before releasing excess river water.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Banerjee said DVC was releasing excess water every year resulting in severe floods in West Bengal.

Excess water is released as several barrages under DVC have not been cleared or dredged.

The state government has been raising this issue from time to time but no action has been taken, he said.

Last year, two lakh cusecs of water was released that caused flood in more than 106 blocks.

"DVC needs to sit with the state government on an immediate basis on the issue of releasing water. No water should be released without consultation with the state," he said.

"Man-made flood is happening. This needs to be stopped. State should be taken on board," he said.

