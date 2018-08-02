No border dispute with Myanmar, clarifies Rijiju

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday rejected reports about a dispute over the India-Mynamar border and said that demarcation of border pillars was being worked out in full understanding with the neighbouring country.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told Parliament that reports about a border dispute and destruction of pillars in Manipur were false, and a high-level Central team had visited the spot and reported that there was no dispute on the issue.

Replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said the India-Myanmar boundary was 1,472 km long, out of which 171 km was to be demarcated through a boundary mechanism which both the countries had established. He said there were some nine border pillars which were to be identified and put on the ground.

“We don’t have a border dispute, we have an agreement. We have a complete understanding. It is only the demarcation of the pillars, total nine in numbers, that is to be settled,” he told the members. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said: “This is something connected with our relations with the neighbour also, please keep that in mind.”