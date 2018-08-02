Home Nation

No border dispute with Myanmar, clarifies Rijiju

Government rejected reports about a dispute over the India-Mynamar border and said that demarcation of border pillars was being worked out in full understanding with Myanmar.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday rejected reports about a dispute over the India-Mynamar border and said that demarcation of border pillars was being worked out in full understanding with the neighbouring country.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told Parliament that reports about a border dispute and destruction of pillars in Manipur were false, and a high-level Central team had visited the spot and reported that there was no dispute on the issue.

Replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said the India-Myanmar boundary was 1,472 km long, out of which 171 km was to be demarcated through a boundary mechanism which both the countries had established. He said there were some nine border pillars which were to be identified and put on the ground. 

“We don’t have a border dispute, we have an agreement. We have a complete understanding. It is only the demarcation of the pillars, total nine in numbers, that is to be settled,” he told the members. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said: “This is something connected with our relations with the neighbour also, please keep that in mind.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century