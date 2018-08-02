Home Nation

No Chinese mining operations in Arunachal Pradesh: Government

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government today said China was not carrying out any mining operations in Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the border state is an "integral" and "inalienable" part of India.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh also said the government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security.

"No such activity has been carried out by China inside the territory of Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

His written answer came to a question on whether government was aware of large-scale mining operations being carried out by China inside Arunachal Pradesh.

A media report in May said China has begun large-scale mining operations on its side of the border with Arunachal Pradesh where a huge trove of gold, silver and other precious minerals were found.

"In the eastern sector, China claims approximately 90,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. The fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India has been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level," he said.

