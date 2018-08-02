Home Nation

Normal life hit in Bihar due to opposition parties' bandh in protest against shelter home sex scandal

CPI(ML) and RJD workers staged a demonstration outside the house of the arrested mastermind of the sexual abuse case, Brajesh Thakur, in Muzaffarpur.

Published: 02nd August 2018 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party activists protest during 'Bihar Bandh' against the alleged exploitation of women and dalits in Patna on Thursday Aug 2 2018. | PTI

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A day-long bandh called by the Left parties and supported by all Opposition parties in Bihar in protest against the sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur hit normal life in many districts as rain and road traffic was disrupted by the bandh supporters.

Workers of the Opposition RJD, Congress, NCP and HAM came out on the streets in towns across Bihar along with the supporters of the Left parties such as CPI(Marxist-Leninist), CPI, CPI(M), SUCI, Forward Block and RSP.

ALSO READ: Liquor bottles, condoms found inside Bihar shelter home run by sex scandal mastermind Brajesh Thakur's NGO

CPI(ML) and RJD workers staged a demonstration outside the house of the arrested mastermind of the sexual abuse case, Brajesh Thakur, in Muzaffarpur. In Patna, hundreds of workers of the Opposition parties staged a similar demonstration outside the residence of social welfare minister Manju Verma, demanding her removal from the cabinet and the arrest of her husband for allegedly frequenting the state-funded shelter home run by Thakur’s NGO.

Rail traffic was disrupted for hours at several towns as the bandh supporters sat on the tracks and blocked the movement of trains. They were removed from the tracks by GRP personnel. Road traffic was severely hampered on the national and state highways as the bandh supporters blocked the roads and caused massive jams throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Bihar shelter home rape: Press Information Bureau cancels accreditation of main accused

In Patna, women activists of the Left parties clashed with police and the bandh supporters forced shops in many localities to down shutters. Most schools in the city remained closed for the day. Nearly 900 bandh supporters were detained across the state, said an official.

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Opposition in Assembly, attacked CM Nitish Kumar over his silence in the alleged sexual abuse of 34 minor girls at the shelter home. Dubbing the scandal as a “horrendous institutional rape case,” the RJD leader said he would compel Kumar to break his silence.

READ HERE: Eleven women go missing from another shelter home in Bihar run by sex scandal mastermind Brajesh Thakur's NGO

Meanwhile, while hearing a petition for Brajesh Thakur’s regular bail, Patna High Court on Thursday asked Muzaffarpur police to submit the case diary in the shelter home sex scandal case. Thakur’s bail petition was earlier rejected by the POCSO court in Muzaffarpur. He is one of the ten people arrested in the case before CBI took it over on July 29.

READ STORY HERE: New medical reports confirm five more rapes at Bihar shelter home

CBI officials on Thursday visited the office of the social welfare department in Patna and collected files pertaining to agreements between the department and Thakur’s NGO, Seva Sankalp evam Vikas Samiti (SSVS).

In another development, the state health department on Thursday cancelled all agreements signed between SSVS and the State AIDS Control Society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar bandh Bihar shelter home Bihar rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century