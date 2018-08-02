Home Nation

Panel took fairly balanced call on data protection: Justice B N Srikrishna

Industry stakeholders have sought clarity on the issue of sharing data with third parties claiming that the committee's report did not include their inputs and a lot of grey areas had gone unaddressed

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

cyber, data breach, hacking, code, programming

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Justice B N Srikrishna has said the committee headed by him on data protection took a 'fairly balanced' call after hearing all stakeholders, including the industry.

Some industry stakeholders have sought clarity on the issue of sharing data with third parties claiming that the committee's report did not include their inputs and a lot of grey areas had gone unaddressed.

Srikrishna said an industry representative and an academician had expressed their reservations during the deliberations.

ALSO READ: Data Protection Bill: A comprehensive approach with loopholes to be plugged

"No industry ever wants any restrictions on any of its operations and no country ever allows any industry to operate without no restrictions whatsoever. There was a representative of industry who vigorously advocated their viewpoints and an academician, both of whom have given their reservations. But, the committee has ultimately taken the call which, in my view, is fairly balanced," he told PTI.

He also said every time any legislation affecting industry was passed, concerns were raised that it would increase the cost of operations.

It it were to be true, all industries should be making losses, but on the contrary most of them were making profits.

Finally, the Data Protection Authority can always deal with marginal entities and give them suitable exemptions, Srikrishna said.

ALSO READ | SC declines Centre's offer to file Srikrishna panel's report on data protection

The central government had constituted the 10-member committee in July 2017 to recommend a framework for securing personal data in the increasingly digitised economy as also to address privacy concerns and build safeguards against data breaches.

The committee submitted its report to the government on July 27 suggesting steps for safeguarding personal information, defining obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and mooting penalties for violation.

On imposing "undue restrictions" on transferring personal data outside India by businesses, Srikrishna said it was a matter of perspective.

The panel had taken a middle path, unlike China and Russia which make localisation absolute, he added.

"There have been extreme views on this like those in China and Russia which make localisation absolute and in other countries, where cross border transfer is allowed totally without restriction. We have taken a middle path as you will see from the report and Bill," he said.

Further, the criticality of data may require absolute prohibition from cross-border transfer in some cases, he added.

"Hence, there is a leeway given that the authorities may relax restrictions on a case-by-case basis, depending on the type of data to be sent out and likelihood of any harm resulting therefrom," Srikrishna said.

A provision for maintaining a copy in the country was absolutely necessary, he said.

"If that data needs to be accessed by any authority, the matter would have to await diplomatic wrangles and acting in accordance with the law of another country.

The answer to this dilemma would be to enter into an international instrument," Srikrishna said.

On the role of central government in the affairs of Data Protection Authority, Srikrishna said section 94 of the report had made it clear that the government had been given overriding powers in policy matters only.

"Further, if there is a situation affecting the sovereignty of the country or its friendly relations with foreign countries, obviously the central government must intervene to set things right," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar Srikrishna data protection bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century