Rahul Gandhi attacks government on Doklam, says Sushma Swaraj buckled in front of Chinese power

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today attacked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj over the Doklam issue, alleging that she had "buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power".

His assertion came a day after Swaraj told Parliament that the India-China face-off over Doklam was resolved through "diplomatic maturity without losing any ground" and status quo has been maintained.

"Amazing how a lady like Sushma ji has buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power. Absolute subservience to the leader means our brave jawan has been betrayed on the border," Gandhi tweeted.

He also tagged a media report on a US Congresswoman claiming China has "quietly resumed" its activities in the Doklam area and asserting that neither Bhutan nor India sought to dissuade it.

The claim, however, was denied by New Delhi.

Swaraj had told the Lok Sabha that the main objective of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan was to ensure mutual comfort, mutual understanding and mutual trust between the two leaders and all the three objectives had been achieved.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner had made the claim during a Congressional hearing of the US House Foreign Affairs Sub-Committee for Asia and the Pacific last week.