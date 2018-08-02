Six more die in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Six more people were killed and eight others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh overnight, raising the death toll to 154 since July 1, officials said today.

According to reports, two people were killed in Barabanki while one died each in Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Ballia and Kannauj.

The death toll has reached 154 since July 1, they said, adding that 131 people were injured in rain-related incidents during this period.

More than 187 head of cattle died and 1,259 houses were damaged, they sand.

Most of the deaths occurred due to wall and house collapse, uprooting of trees, electrocution and caving in of land, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had yesterday directed senior officials of all the districts to alert people.

He had asked them to undertake extensive tours of the affected areas and to identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

He also directed officials to provide immediate financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by rains.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, too, instructed the party office-bearers and workers to help people stranded in the flood-affected areas.