Sushma Swaraj leaves on 3-nation central asian tour

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File | AP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday left on her first trip to the central Asian Nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

"Advancing our growing engagement with an extended neighborhood! EAM @SushmaSwaraj embarks on a visit to 3 Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz & Uzbekistan - from 2-5 August. This will be her first visit to these countries as EAM," tweeted ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar just before her departure from Delhi.

Swaraj’s first stop will be Astana, Kazakhstan, where she will meet her Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov, and interact with the small Indian community in the country. She will then move to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where she is expected to hold discussions with foreign minister Erlan Abdyldaev and other senior leaders. Finally, she will visit Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on August 4, to meet Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov, address the Indian community there and pay tribute at the memorial of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who died there mysteriously in January 1966 a day after signing the Tashkent Agreement with Pakistan’s President Mohammad Ayub Khan. President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting the other Central Asian State, Tajikistan, later this year.

A senior Indian official said Swaraj’s visit was significant given India’s recent membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, an Eurasian geo-strategic grouping comprising the four Central Asian states, China, Russia, India and Pakistan. “Apart from economic commercial and strategic interests in the resource rich region, India has centuries of close historical ties from the Soviet era and beyond, which need to be revived and revitalized,” he said.

