Terrorists make two unsuccessful bids to attack Army in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Terrorists on Wednesday made two unsuccessful bids to attack the Army in Baramulla and Sopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Unidentified terrorists attacked an Army camp in Sopore township of Baramulla district, but there was no damage, a police official said.

He said some terrorists fired a UBGL at Army's 32 Rashtriya Rifles headquarters at Watergam in Dangiwacha area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district tonight.

The official said the grenade missed the target and exploded in a nearby orchard.

They also fired a few rounds of AK-47 towards the camp, the official said, adding that no loss of life or injury was reported.

This was the second attack in the day against the Army in the valley. Earlier, terrorists attacked an Army patrolling party in Shopian district, but there was no casualty.

Some unidentified terrorists fired upon a patrolling party of the Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles unit at Check-e-Cholan in the south Kashmir district, the official said. He said there was no casualty.