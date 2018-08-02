Home Nation

Three cases of fake PhD thesis reported, two vice chancellors involved: HRD

With a view to check plagiarism in higher education, UGC has notified the Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations, 2018.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

UGC head office at New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission has found three cases of plagiarism in writing PhD thesis, including two involving vice chancellors of different universities, in the past three years, the government told Parliament today.

The information was shared by Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

"The UGC has informed that three cases have come to their notice in last three years against Chandra Krishnamurthy, vice chancellor of Pondicherry University (2015); Anil Kumar Upadhyay, reader of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi (2017); and Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow (2018)," Singh said.

The minister informed that Chandra Krishnamurthy was dismissed from the post in July 2016, and the other two universities have been asked to take action against the two persons.

With a view to check plagiarism in higher education, UGC has notified the Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations, 2018.

"The objective of the regulations is to promote academic research and curb plagiarism by developing systems to detect it," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC PhD Plagiarism University Grants Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century