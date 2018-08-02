Three men arrested for 'forcefully' shaving off Muslim man's beard in Gurugram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram police Thursday afternoon arrested three men for allegedly chopping off a Muslim man's beard at a saloon in Hari Nagar colony here, a police spokesperson said. The accused have been identified as Gaurav, Eklash from Uttar Pradesh and Nitin from Haryana. The incident occurred on July 31 in the Hari Nagar colony of Gurugram. '

The victim, Jaffrudin (25), in his complaint alleged that two men, Gaurav and Nitin, got involved in a scuffle with him at first and later the two forcefully shaved off his beard at a saloon in the area. Eklash is the barber who shaved off the beard, the police said.

A case was registered under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 341 ( punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC at Sector 37 police station, Gurugram, on August 1. Investigation is underway to identify what ignited the scuffle between the men, the spokesperson added.