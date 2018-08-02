Home Nation

TMC MPs submit breach of privilege against Assam police after being manhandled at Silcher airport

Amid the Lok Sabha discussions on the "The Constitution) one hundred and twenty third amendment) Bill, 2017", the TMC MP Suagata Roy raised the issue of breach of privilege against the Assam police.

Published: 02nd August 2018 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session. (Photo: File/PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress has submitted breach of privileges against the Assam state police after the party MPs were not allowed to visit the state, besides a few of the lawmakers allegedly manhandled.

Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambi Durai assured agitated TMC MPs that the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would look into the notice.

READ | NRC issue: TMC MPs, MLAs 'roughed up', detained at Assam airport; Mamata Banerjee claims even women members were 'manhandled'

"A Trinamool delegation was scheduled to visit areas of Assam affected by the omission of names of the people in the National Citizen Register (NRC). But the MPs, which included Lok Sabha MPs, were detained by the police. The MPs were even manhandled by the state police," Roy told the Chair, while pressing for the admission of the breach of privilege.

The Opposition MPs supported the demands of Roy, as they stood at their places. Deputy Speaker pacified the agitating members by stating that the notice has been received and the Lok Sabha Speaker would look into the issue.

TMC NRC Assam Lok Sabha

