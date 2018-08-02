Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Crypto-currency racket busted; 1,800 people duped of Rs 30 crore 

The accused had formed a fake US-based crypto-currency company, Ripple Future, which promised depositors to triple their deposits in 250 days.

Published: 02nd August 2018 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins are seen in this illustration picture. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Two men were arrested today for allegedly duping as many as 1,800 people of Rs 30 crore by forming a fake crypto-currency company here, police said.

Acting on a complaint by around 50 investors, Gaurav Aneja, a native of Sahibabad city in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, and Nelson Lobo from Mumbai were nabbed in Vasundhara area, said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city).

They confessed that they had formed a fake US-based crypto-currency company, Ripple Future, which promised depositors to triple their deposits in 250 days.

They were also running daily-and-weekly payment schemes, Tomar said. Such companies are banned in India. The accused had allegedly cheated around 1,800 investors of 30 crore rupees.

One accomplice is still at large, the SP said. The data base of the company has been seized to probe the case.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

 

