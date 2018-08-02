Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Two IAS officers summoned in NH-74 land scam

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday summoned two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in connection with the National Highway (NH) 74 land scam.

The officers, namely Pankaj Kr Pandey and Chandresh Kr Yadav, were summoned after findings unearthed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were submitted.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister assured that action would be taken against those found guilty in the case, regardless of whether the accused was a "junior level official or any bureaucrat".

Rawat's remark came after the SIT team probing the alleged irregularities handed over its report to Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

Irregularities worth Rs. 300 crore were detected in the acquisition of farmland for the purpose of the proposed NH-74 between 2011 and 2016.

As per reports, agricultural land was shown as non-agricultural land to increase the compensation by up to 20 times for some persons.

Most of the land in question is located in Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur and Sitarganj areas.

