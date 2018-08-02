Home Nation

VHP plans to conduct massive campaign to press for NRC in Bengal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is planning to conduct massive campaigning in West Bengal along the Indo-Bangladesh border to press for NRC in the state.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

People wait to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Tezpur on Monday July 30 2018. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

“There are more illegal immigrants in West Bengal than in Assam. We want implementation of NRC in West Bengal to identify the infiltrators and deport them. We will soon start a massive campaign in the border districts to create awareness among the original residents to press for NRC,” Sachindranath Singha, organisational secretary of VHP’s east zone, said.

Making clear the VHP’s stand on ‘infiltrators’ and ‘refugees’ from Bangladesh, he said: “We consider all Hindus who had fled religious persecution in East Pakistan and Bangladesh to seek shelter in India as ‘refugees’ and demand citizenship for all of them.

However, we consider all Muslims who slipped into India from Bangladesh as ‘infiltrators’ and want their citizenship stripped and deported.”

He also criticised CM Mamata Banerjee for her “hypocrisy” over the issue and using “infiltrators for vote bank”.

Comments

