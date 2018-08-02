VHP plans to conduct massive campaign to press for NRC in Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is planning to conduct massive campaigning in West Bengal along the Indo-Bangladesh border to press for NRC in the state.

“There are more illegal immigrants in West Bengal than in Assam. We want implementation of NRC in West Bengal to identify the infiltrators and deport them. We will soon start a massive campaign in the border districts to create awareness among the original residents to press for NRC,” Sachindranath Singha, organisational secretary of VHP’s east zone, said.

ALSO READ | There will be civil war, blood bath because of NRC: Mamata Banerjee

Making clear the VHP’s stand on ‘infiltrators’ and ‘refugees’ from Bangladesh, he said: “We consider all Hindus who had fled religious persecution in East Pakistan and Bangladesh to seek shelter in India as ‘refugees’ and demand citizenship for all of them.

However, we consider all Muslims who slipped into India from Bangladesh as ‘infiltrators’ and want their citizenship stripped and deported.”

He also criticised CM Mamata Banerjee for her “hypocrisy” over the issue and using “infiltrators for vote bank”.