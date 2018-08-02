We fear influx of immigrants: Nagaland Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said, “We don’t want to make the ongoing exercise too complicated at the cost Indian nationals. We worry that because of all the NRC pressure in Assam, there could be an influx of illegal immigrants into the neighbouring states. We cannot let such things happen. We don’t want to take any chances.”

In Meghalaya, KSU’s West Khasi Hills district chief John F Nongsiang claimed over 100 suspected illegal immigrants, who attempted to enter the district were apprehended by its volunteers.