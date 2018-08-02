Home Nation

What is government doing to check murders of journalists, asks CPI-M MP

She referred to the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Kashmir, Gauri Lankesh in Karnataka, two in Tripura and one in Punjab.

Published: 02nd August 2018

A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) member Jharna Das Baidya today raised the issue of attacks on and murder of journalists and sought to know the steps the government has taken to check such incidents.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, she said five journalists have been killed in 2018.

"Several journalists are being attacked," she said, adding that whoever speaks against corruption or violation was being attacked.

Baidya also wanted to know what steps the government has taken to protect journalists from attacks.

TMC member Derek O'Brien joined Baidya on the issue.

Expressing concern, he said "someone doing a story which someone doesn't like, next day they (journalists) have to leave".

Earlier, JD(U) member Ram Nath Thakur spoke about the poor financial condition of a Kargil War hero, Lance Naik (Retd) Satbeer Singh.

Thakur said as per reports, Singh was washing dishes and glasses at a juice shop.

The JD(U) MP demanded that the government should fulfil all the promises made to the war heroes.

To this, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all dues have been paid to Singh.

"I understand the concern expressed by the member. But I may have to put it on record, every due that had to be paid has been paid to him. Every other further requirement that he may have, we are quite willing," the Minister said.

In response to the Minister's comment, Naidu said: "Please be liberal. You have done your duty but be liberal" if something more can be done."

Another CPI member Binoy Viswom brought to the notice of the House that Air India and other foreign airlines were charging very high fares from Gulf nations to Kerala.

BJP member Shwait Malik said people were being duped by illegal travel agents in Punjab, while Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa expressed concern over brain drain.

