Home Nation

Women to stay out of adultery law ambit: Supreme Court

Adultery will not be made an offence for women, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday as it began hearing a batch of pleas challenging Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Published: 02nd August 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (ANI Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adultery will not be made an offence for women, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday as it began hearing a batch of pleas challenging Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Moreover, the court would examine if adultery should remain a criminal offence at all.

“We make it very clear that we will not touch the law to make it an offence for women too. We will test the validity of Section 497 on Article 14,” the constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra said. 

READ | Adultery should remain a crime to protect sanctity of marriage: Centre to Supreme Court

The bench also orally observed that the entire Section 497 would be struck down if it is held violative of the right to equality of women.

According to Section 497, adultery is an offence only with respect to a man who has a relationship with somebody’s wife. The wife is considered neither adulterous nor an abettor in law, while the man faces a jail term of up to five years. Another peculiar aspect of Section 497 is that the fulcrum of the offence is gone if consent or connivance of the husband can be established.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
adultery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century