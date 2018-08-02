Yamuna river flowing below danger mark in Mathura

By PTI

MATHURA: The administration of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district has asked people not to panic as the Yamuna river was flowing below the danger mark today.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said there was nothing to panic as the rising water level of Yamuna, owing to the discharge of more than three lakh cusec of water from Hathnikund barrage last Saturday, was gradual.

Mishra reviewed the arrangements in Mathura, Vrindavan and other low-lying areas, along with the senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Twenty-three flood-relief camps, 33 flood outposts and 148 boats have been requisitioned and kept on stand-by, Mishra said.

Public announcements have been made to the people living in the the low-lying areas to go to safer place.

Police have been instructed to evacuate them to flood outposts or any alternate place if the situation turns worse, the DM said, adding that the people had been advised to contact the control room for any help.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the water released from the Hathni Kund barrage had virtually not affected the life of people so far, as the Yamuna was flowing 55 cm below the danger mark today.

The water level recorded today was 165.

45 metres, while the danger level in Mathura is 166 metres, he said, denouncing the claim of a national daily that the river had crossed the danger mark.

The teams of revenue, health and irrigation departments have been deployed at the flood outposts.

Eatables and fodder arrangement for cattle has also been made, he added.