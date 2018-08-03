Home Nation

203 cases of children running away from child care homes in three years: MoS Women and Child Development

NEW DELHI: Over 200 complaints of children who ran away from observation and special homes have been registered by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) since 2015, the Lok Sabha was told today.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar, in a written reply, said 203 complaints were received from 11 states and union territories.

The government enacted the Juvenile Justice Act in 2015, in which several provisions have been included to improve the condition of child care institutions, including those housing children in conflict with the law, he said.

Measures were taken by the government to prevent children from running away from observation and special homes include increasing staff, reviewing the extension of the period of stay, group counselling, ethical professional training and installation of CCTV cameras, he said.

