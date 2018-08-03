After Mahatma Gandhi statue, Uttar Pradesh Congress office painted saffron by BJP; repainted white

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after BJP workers were blamed for painting the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in saffron in Shajahanpur, the media centre of state Congress headquarters also wore the same colour creating such a flutter on the social media that party leader went into a tizzy and got it repainted in white in no time here on Friday.

In fact, the media persons covering state Congress Party were taken aback on finding the wall of the media centre at party's state headquarters painted in saffron. As the big wig of the party -- which often accuses BJP government of running the saffron agenda -- came to know about it, they immediately ordered corrective measures and the wall was repainted in white.

Later, when asked why the saffron was removed from the wall, Congress spokesman Zeeshan Haidar claimed that Congress Party never differentiated on the basis of colours as it owned all. According to party sources, after a wall of media centre was painted in saffron and it appeared on social media, UPCC chief Raj Babbar took its cognizance and asked the party office-bearers to get it repainted in white immediately.

The painter was summoned and the colour of the wall was changed from saffron to white. However, many of the leaders present in the party office claimed that it was dark yellow in colour and not saffron. Congress media coordinator, Rajiv Bakshi felt that it was an inadvertent mistake by the painter who got confused about the colour. Bakshi said that the painter was asked to paint all the three walls in the colours of tricolour. "He got confused and painted one of the three walls with dark yellow," he added.

Meanwhile, the painter conceded the goof upon saying it was done mistakenly. In fact, after BJP's storming to power in March 2017, there has been an overdrive to paint the government buildings, schools, police stations and toilets in saffron across the state. Recently, the newly renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station was painted saffron.